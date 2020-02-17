Cold and blustery conditions continue today, Monday, February 17 for the North West of Ireland
Cold and blustery conditions today with a chance of snow on higher ground
Cold and windy today with sunny spells and scattered squally showers, with an ongoing risk of hail and thunder. Some of the showers will turn wintry, mainly over high ground. Maximum temperatures of 5 to 7 degrees in strong and gusty west to southwest winds.
TONIGHT
Further showers overnight, merging to longer spells of rain at times and with a risk of wintry falls on high ground. Cold and blustery with minimum temperatures of 0 to 4 degrees in strong southwest winds.
