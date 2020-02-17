Closure period exended for Keshcarrigan Amenity Area, Co Leitrim
The service block & amenity area including jetties at Keshcarrigan, Co Leitrim shall remain closed to the public until March 16, 2020 in order to facilitate improvement works.
Waterways Ireland regrets any inconvenience that this may cause and thanks its customers for their cooperation in this matter.
For further information contact Waterways Ireland's Carrick-on-Shannon office at 07196-50562.
