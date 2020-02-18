Cavan General Hospital to take stroke patients from Our Lady’s Hospital Navan

Cavan General Hospital is listed by the HSE as one of a number of hospitals to take stroke patients from Our Lady’s Hospital Navan.

The HSE decision to bypass patients in the facility who have suffered a stroke came into effect on Monday, February 17.

A directive was sent to all ambulance and call centre staff stating that patients with the signs and symptoms of stroke could no longer be sent to Our Lady’s Hospital, Navan but instead should be transported to the next nearest hospital emergency department that provides stroke treatment care.



The hospitals listed as alternatives for patients are : Dublin’s Connolly Hospital, The Mater Hospitals, the Regional Hospital in Mullingar, Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital Drogheda, and Cavan General Hospital.

They added that any self-presenting patient will be brought by ambulance to the Mater Hospital.