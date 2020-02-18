Status Yellow rainfall warning in place for Sligo, Leitrim, Roscommon and Donegal for Wednesday, February 19
Status yellow rain warning in place tomorrow - Wednesday
A Status Yellow heavy rainfall warning has been issued for Leitrim, Sligo, Donegal and Roscommon for tomorrow Wednesday, February 19, with 25 to 40mm expected.
Localised flooding is likely as ground is saturated at the moment and river levels are elevated following recent heavy rainfall.
The warning remains in place from 4am Wednesday morning until 4am Thursday.
