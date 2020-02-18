The price of stamps are increasing next month

The price of stamps are to increase on March 19 from €1 to €1.10, An Post has announced.

The price of a standard domestic stamp will increase from €1 to €1.10 and a standard international stamp from €1.70 to €1.80.

An Post has said that the domestic price increase, the first in three years, "reflects other European postal services’ price increases over the past three years and keeps An Post tariffs in line with the European average."

“Increases in letter prices across Europe reflect the steady decline in traditional letter volumes globally due to e-substitution,” An Post said.

Existing stamps will remain fully valid after 19 March.

Any additional postage may be purchased at any post office. For example, a 10c stamp can be purchased to make up the difference in price.

All stamps bearing the N domination will automatically represent €1.10 postage from 19 March.

Similarly, all W stamps will cover the new €1.80 international letter rate.

An Post issues discounts on some stamps booklets and bundles, such as its Christmas booklet. It said it plans to increase the discounts available for Christmas posting this year.

