Jamestown cancal closed due to high water levels

Waterways Ireland wishes to advise masters and owners of vessels that Jamestown Canal is closed to navigation until further notice due to high water levels.

Waterways Ireland will be installing a dam system on the upstream side of Corlura bridge in order to control the water levels and to protect the integrity of the canal banks. This dam system will remain in place until the water levels drop. This section of navigation will be impassable whilst this dam is in place. Waterways Ireland will remove the dam as soon as the water levels reduce.

Waterways Ireland regrets any inconvenience this may cause and thanks its customers for their cooperation.

