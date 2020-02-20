Keadue Day Centre is relocating

Please note Keadue Day Centre will be relocating on Monday 24th February to St. Joseph's Community Centre in Leitrim Village.

The reason for this is to make way for the renovations and new roof on St. Ronans Hall, Keadue.

There will be no change to any of our services, and if you wish to avail of a drop in dinner please contact us on 086 174 9816 before 10am daily.

All welcome to join our Active Age with free transport!!

Thank you for your continued support! Further details contact Julie on 086 174 9816.