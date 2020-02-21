Leitrim deaths - Friday, February 21, 2020

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

Thomas (Tommy) Bohan, Whitethorn Close, Renmore, Galway / Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim

Renmore, Galway and formerly of Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Leitrim. 18th February 2020, peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family. Pre-deceased by his parents Patrick and Mary Bohan and his sister Nancy Carr. He will be sadly missed by his loving wife Nellie, son J.P., daughters Marie (O’Keeffe), Irene and Evelyn, daughter-in-law Lesley, son-in-law Brian, his grandchildren Iain, Shane, Kevan and Darragh, his brothers Peter (Galway) and Seán (Leitrim), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews and nieces, his very dear cousin Marie, relatives and friends. Requiem Mass for Thomas today, Friday 21st February at 11am. Funeral afterwards to Rinville Cemetery. Family flowers only by request, donations if desired to Motor Neuron Disease Association.



Frank Cullen, Dublin 9, Dublin / Drumkeeran, Leitrim

Cullen Frank (Dublin 9, formerly of Drumkeeran, Co. Leitrim and the Dergvale Hotel, Dublin 1) Feb 18, 2020. Peacefully in his 94th year after a short illness in the loving care of his family and the staff of the Sacred Heart Ward, Mater Hospital. Beloved husband of Mary and loving father of Marian, Fran, Geraldine and Sharon. Sadly missed by his family, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Funeral Mass today, Friday, February 21, at 10am at the Church of Our Lady of Dolours, Glasnevin (next to Botanic Gardens), followed by burial in Glasnevin Cemetery (Garden Section). Family flowers only please.

Sean McGowan, Dromahair, Co. Leitrim and Sligo

McGowan, Sean, Woodlands Avenue, Dromahair, Co. Leitrim and formerly of Temple Street, Sligo, February 18th, 2020. Peacefully at Sligo University Hospital. Husband of the late Terrie. Deeply regretted by his daughters Thérèse (Toolan) and Róisín (Kavanagh), son Enda, grandsons Mark, Shane, J.J, Alan, Conor, Daire, Shay and Jake, sons-in-law Paul and David, daughter-in-law Aishling, sisters Myra (Duggan), Ellen (Leyden), brothers Thomas and Bernard, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Removal on Friday to St. Patrick's Church, Dromahair for Funeral Mass at 12 noon, burial afterwards in Creevelea Abbey New Cemetery.

May they all rest in peace.