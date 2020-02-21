Leitrim County Council is continuing to monitor rising flood waters around the River Shannon

Leitrim County Council is continuing to monitor the water levels this morning, Friday, February 21, on the River Shannon and surrounding waterways following the recent heavy rains .

Low lying areas with a risk of flooding have been inspected and we have contacted property owners in these areas.

"Our Emergency Response Team are continuing to monitor the situation with regard to projected rainfall and water levels and will ensure appropriate actions will be taken in the coming days including the making of sandbags available as necessary," said a spokesperson for Leitrim County Council.

"Property owners are encouraged to monitor the situation with regard to their property and to take necessary precautions to prevent any flood damage to their property."