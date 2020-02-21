Woman arrested in connection with the allegation of making threats to kill has been released

Gardai

Gardaí in Leitrim who arrested the woman in her early 20s in connection with the allegation of making threats to kill or cause harm to an injured party in a trial which concluded at the Criminal Courts of Justice on Monday 17th February 2020, has been released.

The woman was released in the early hours of this morning and a file will be prepared for the Director of
Public Prosecutions.

Investigations are ongoing.