Brighter conditions this morning but more heavy rain is on the way this evening across Connacht

Today, Sunday, February 23, 2020 will be rather cloudy to start with some mist and drizzle. However, it is expected to brighten up with good dry periods for a time. Later this afternoon cloud will thicken and rain will once again spread across much of Connacht by evening time. Maximum temperatures of 5 to 8 degrees.

TONIGHT

The rain will extend nationwide early tonight accompanied by strong southeast winds. Some snowfall is possible for a time in Ulster and north Connacht. Minimum temperatures of 1 to 4 degrees in the north but a much milder 5 to 9 degrees further south.