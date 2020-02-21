Visiting restrictions are now in place at Sligo University Hospital

Management at Sligo University Hospital are requesting that members of the public do not visit the hospital due to a number of cases of diarrhoea and vomiting in the hospital. The visiting restrictions are in place from today and throughout the weekend.

Grainne McCann, General Manager Sligo University Hospital said, “We are appealing to people to cooperate with the visiting restrictions so that we can protect the many very sick patients in the hospital.

“No visiting is allowed except for end of life situations and other exceptional circumstances as agreed with the ward manager in advance of visiting. To arrange a visit, please call the hospital on 071 9171111 and ask to be put through to the ward manager who will decide if a visit can be facilitated without compromising the welfare of the patients on the ward or the welfare of the visitors.

“While we know that this may be challenging for patients and their families, our priority must be to protect the patients in the hospital who are vulnerable to infection. The virus which causes diarrhoea and vomiting is currently active in the wider community and it is important to avoid the further spread of infection to patients within the hospital.

“The situation is being monitored closely and the visiting restrictions will be lifted as soon as possible.

“The hospital would like to thank members of the public for their co-operation.”