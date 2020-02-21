Longford customer lucky Daily Millions €4 punt wins €10,700

A Co Longford punter wiped away the stormy weather blues in style this week after winning €10,700 for a combined stake of just €4 on the Daily Millions draw.

The anonymous punter struck the bets in a BoyleSports shop on Thursday, February 20 for the main Daily Millions draw. The customer placed two €2 Accumulator bets for a total stake of €4.

They were waiting on numbers 13, 15, 18 and 28 all to land and that’s exactly what happened from their first €2 bet resulting in a return of €7,502. A further punt on the same numbers as a bonus accumulator for €2 resulted in a return of €3,202.

Also see: Three arrested in Longford this morning in relation to shooting and stabbing incident outside Galway church

In total, a stunning amount of €10,700 in profit was returned to the customer for the tiny stake of €4.

Leon Blanche, spokesperson for BoyleSports said: “Well done to our Longford customer who managed to turn their €4 stake into the jaw-dropping amount of €10,704. We wish them the very best of luck with their winnings”.