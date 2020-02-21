€136,000 for Mohill walking routes

The Department of Rural and Community Development has published details of projects to be funded under the Outdoor Recreation Infrastructure Scheme in collaboration with Fáilte Ireland, the National Tourism Development Authority.

The Scheme provides funding for the development and maintenance of outdoor amenities such as trails, walkways, cycleways and blueways.

A total of €8.4 million has been allocated to 44 projects, on foot of applications made in 2019 under Measures 2 and 3 of the Outdoor Recreation Infrastructure Scheme.

Leitrim County Council is delighted to announce that one of the successful projects under Measure 2 of the scheme is Mohill Walking Routes with funding of €136,000 being provided by the Dept of Rural and Community Development. The project aims to provide improved drainage, gate replacement, fencing, path surfacing and marker posts on existing walking routes & trails in and around Mohill.

In welcoming the funding, Cathaoirleach of Leitrim County Council Enda Mc Gloin commented: “We warmly welcome the announcement of this funding to further develop and enhance walking routes in the Mohill area.

“We are delighted that our application has been considered favourably as we strive to develop the walking infrastructure in the county. Funding of this nature, will not only enhance the amenities available to our vibrant communities but will also further develop the Tourism offering in our county. I have no doubt that this announcement will generate further economic activity in our county”