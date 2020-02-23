And the forecast for Sunday, February 23 is looking .....awful

Today, Sunday, February 23, 2020 moderate to fresh west to northwest winds will steadily ease. There'll be scattered showers in the morning, then it will become dry for a time. Highest temperatures of between 5 and 7 degrees.

TONIGHT

Tonight rain will become widespread, falling as sleet and snow in the north initially but turning to rain as the night goes on. Temperatures will be as low as zero or plus 1 degrees in the early part of the night in the north, but will rise to 10 or 11 degrees through the night as strengthening southeast winds veer southwest and bring milder air over the country.