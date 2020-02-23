Gardai uncover growhouse in Arva, Co Cavan

A file is currently being prepared for the DPP after gardai uncovered a cannabis grow house in Co Cavan on Friday, February 21.

The Cavan/Monaghan Divisional Drugs Unit searched a premises in Arva and discovered a quantity of cannabis plants and other drugs (pending analysis) were discovered totalling €23,000.

One male was arrested at the scene and a file is currently being prepared for the directions of the DPP.