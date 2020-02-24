Pancake Tuesday Fundraiser for Northwest STOP

Tomorrow, Tuesday, February 25 Sligo Traveller Support Group are organising a Pancake Tuesday fundraiser in support of Northwest STOP.

From 11.30am to 2pm people will be able to enjoy some delicious pancakes, tea/coffee and a chat at the STSG office with all proceeds going to Northwest STOP who do such important work in promoting positive mental health and supporting people across the region who are experiencing any kind of difficulty with their mental health.

Organiser of the event Manorhamilton's Jamie Murphy sais: "We are delighted to be able in our own small way to support this fantastic organisation who provide an invaluable support service and who rely totally on fundraising and donations to do so. The issue of mental health and suicide is one of particular importance to ourselves at STSG with the suicide rates for the Traveller community at least 7 times higher for Traveller men and 6 times higher for Traveller women compared to the rest of the population. All contributions are very welcome."

If your not in a position to donate please still do come for a pancake and a chat. The fundraiser take place at our office at 1a St Annes, Cranmore Road, Sligo. (opposite ALDI).

