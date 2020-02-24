Leitrim Snapshots grand winner announced

After four weeks of voting we can reveal the winner of our very popular Snapshots competition is Champion jockey Eddie Coles from St Patrick's Park, Carrick-on-Shannon pictured in the late 1970s hoping to retain his title at the Festival of the Shannon. This photo received 43% of the overall vote.



The photo was submitted by his granddaughter Laura Burke who was unsure of the date of the picture, but Leitrim Observer photographer Willie Donnellan remembers taking the picture and places it in the late 1970s. When it appeared in the paper the caption read “Champion jockey Eddie Coles who seems likely to retain his title following four successful outings at the Festival of the Shannon. Eddie will take his new mount Muckinahideragawalla to Leitrim on Sunday for the 'Point to Point'.”



Laura Burke has won €600 worth of prizes from our sponsors DG Oil, The Dock, Lough Rynn Hotel, Lough Key Forest Park and Allied Woodlands and Drumshanbo Mart.

