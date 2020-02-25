Leitrim County Council will continue to monitor flooding situation

Leitrim County Council’s Emergency Management Team will continue to met on a daily basis while the current situation with regard to flooding and high water levels on the River Shannon exists.

In a statement issued this afternoon (Tuesday, February 25) Leitrim County Council said: "While rainfall levels yesterday were significantly lower than previous days and there is less rainfall forecast over the coming days, monitoring of the water level and assessing the situation continues. We remain in contact and continue to work with communities and individuals that remain vulnerable to flooding, and provide sand bags and other resources as appropriate to the situation. Pumping of flood waters is being carried out with good effect in Leitrim Village and Carrick-on-Shannon and is reducing flood waters in strategic locations in both areas.

"Road users in both Carrick-on-Shannon and Leitrim Village areas are once again reminded to pay particular attention to road conditions as there is partial flooding on some roads in these locations, yet all roads are passable with due care and attention.

Again, we recommend that property owners in areas subject to flooding continue to monitor the situation with regard to their property. We also advise that people give consideration to helping older or vulnerable neighbours at this time to protect their property if they are in a location that is vulnerable to flooding."