Visiting restrictions remain in place at Sligo University Hospital

The visiting restrictions at Sligo University Hospital remain in place this week.

Management at Sligo University Hospital are requesting that members of the public do not visit the hospital due to a number of cases of diarrhoea and vomiting in the hospital.

Grainne McCann, General Manager Sligo University Hospital said, “We recognise that the visiting restrictions may be challenging for patients and their families, however, our priority must be to protect the patients in the hospital who are vulnerable to infection. The virus which causes diarrhoea and vomiting is currently active in the wider community and it is important to avoid the further spread of infection to patients within the hospital.

“No visiting is allowed except for end of life situations and other exceptional circumstances as agreed with the ward manager in advance of visiting. To arrange a visit, please call the hospital on 071 9171111 and ask to be put through to the ward manager who will decide if a visit can be facilitated without compromising the welfare of the patients on the ward or the welfare of the visitors.

“The situation is being monitored closely and the visiting restrictions will be lifted as soon as possible.

“The hospital would like to thank members of the public for their co-operation.”