STATUS YELLOW: Snow and ice warning for Leitirm, Donegal and Sligo today, Wednesday, February 26
A frosty start today.
Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow Snow and Ice warning for Leitrim, Donegal and Sligo today, Wednesday, February 26.
Showers of hail, sleet and snow will continue throughout today and early Thursday, leading to icy patches. Some snow accumulations are expected over high ground.
The warning remains in place until midday Thursday, February 27.
