Support from Leitrim to Peru and Africa for International Women’s Day

Tawnylust Lodge in conjunction with the North Leitrim Women’s Centre is organising a used clothes sale in aid of Warmi Huasi women and children’s project in Peru.



Proceeds from the sale of baby and toddler clothes will go to the charity Self Help Africa.

There have been links between Leitrim and the two charities in Peru and Africa for several years.

The Holey Soles Hill Walking Club runs a very successful fundraising walk annually for Peru.



Fr Ed O’Connell, chairperson of Warmi Huasi Non Governmental Organisation in Peru has visited Leitrim several times and he and his team are most grateful for funds raised which go towards training, after schools services and library facilities for women and children living in poverty in Peru.

One of the members of the Holey Soles Walking Group works for the charity Self Help Africa with a project in Uganda.

100% of the funds raised will go directly to the charities involved. The organisers are delighted to be extending this support with an event celebrating International Women’s Day and celebrating 25 years of the North Leitrim Women’s Centre and its contribution to the community.



The sale of women’s clothing, bags, shoes and baby and toddler clothing with be held in the Bee Park Centre main hall on Friday March 6 from 10am- 2pm.

Embrace the slow fashion trend and enjoy a great morning out.

Come along, have a cuppa and chat and bag a bargain for two very good causes!



As part of the Women’s Centre 25th anniversary celebration there will be crafting from 10-12 at this event. All welcome. For more information on the charities visit; columbans.ie or selfhelpafrica.org

Also read: Gold stars for Lough Rynn Castle Estate & Gardens