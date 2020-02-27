Carrick-on-Shannon students hope to win with simple farm safety idea

Two Carrick-on-Shannon Community College students are hoping their simple but clever idea for farm safety will see them chosen from over 30 groups to be finalists in this year's Certified Irish Angus Beef Schools’ Competition.



Grace McKeon from Drumshanbo and Jane Carty from Croghan, Co Roscommon have made it through to the final of the competition in Croke Park next week.

The transition year students submitted a project on Farm Safety with the simple idea of an Emergency Contact sheet for farms. The sheet includes phone numbers for the local doctor, vet, poison centre, ambulance and fire brigade but also includes the name and contact details for neighbouring farmers.



The girls explained that quite often when an accident or issue happens on a farm, farmers turn to their neighbours for help. They might need a tractor or a trailer, they could just need an extra pair of hands, a tool or a sheepdog. “If you lose your phone into a pit or water, you won't have access to your neighbour's number.”



The students said the idea came to them after they watched a video on farm safety and realised that a neighbouring farmer is one of the most important contacts to have. They said a number of students from farming backgrounds in the school have already taken the idea and brought it to their farm.

The annual competition created by Irish Angus Producer Group, ABP and Kepak – challenges students to rear five Irish Angus calves for beef production.



It aims to promote the Certified Irish Angus Beef brand while communicating the care and attention required to produce quality beef for consumers.

Over 30 groups from around the country have been chosen to attend the final next Wednesday, March 4 in Croke Park.

Five groups will be chosen to rear Irish Angus calves for beef production.

The winning students also receive an additional grant of €2,000 for their further education.

