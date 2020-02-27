Get the kids snapping photos - Engineers Week at The Dock

Engineers Week is on its way and what better way to be part of it than to take technology that we already use every day and find new ways to use it.



The Dock has a fun creative workshop for ages 8 years upwards planned for this Saturday, February 29 from 11am to 12.30pm.

Inspired by the Tommy Weir’s photography exhibition Cillín in The Dock, photographer Anna Leask will show aspiring young people how to use your photography in a creative way by creating light paintings. These can be incredible fun to make and turn you into the kind of superhero you never knew you were. Anna will show you how to create light painting from a smart devices, as well as DSLRs.



Anna Leask is a graduate from IT Sligo specialising in Digital Lens Based Media and displays her photography using different kinds of processing.

Anna works as a photographer documenting different events and arts festivals.

Recently she has worked on the Collective Producers project with The Dock teaching photography, as well as teaching in national schools through Sligo and Leitrim and has taught adult photography classes for the MSLETB and Sligo Leader.



Tickets are on sale now on (071)9650828 or at www.thedock.ie.

