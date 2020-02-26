€1 EuroMillions flutter In Cavan fetches €33,000

A Co. Cavan punter pulled off an incredible Lotto coup on Tuesday evening when their €1 flutter overcame massive odds to land a jaw-dropping amount of cash.

The anonymous punter placed the tiny bet in a BoyleSports shop in the county for Tuesday evening’s EuroMillions main draw and picked four numbers to land at massive odds of 33,000/1.

The punter needed the selected four numbers of 1, 4, 18, and 42 to be drawn in any order to land the stunning win.

When all four rolled out of the machine, the celebrations started in Co. Cavan as the fortunate punter had defied massive odds to land the big prize of €33,000 from a tiny stake of €1.

Sarah Kinsella, spokesperson for BoyleSports said: “One of our customers in Cavan took us for €33,000 after their four numbers were drawn in the EuroMillions draw. Their ambition has paid off handsomely and we congratulate them for scooping such an amount from just a €1 flutter.”

