Thirteen steps to the Attic performs in The Glens Centre

This Friday, February 28 Michelle Cahill brings her solo performance Thirteen Steps to the Attic to The Glens Centre, Manorhamilton as part of a tour across the country.



Exploring intimacy between Him and Her, connected by words on a page; interspersed with moments of tenderness and humour, Thirteen Steps to the Attic is a multi-layered montage of movement and text performed with a live sound-score and recorded tracks from the eclectic band Thieves of Silence.

In an attic, in a house, with only letters for company, a woman takes a precarious step into the vibrancy of her imagination.

Based on a true story. In 2015, Michelle returned to Yorkshire after a break of 14 years. She found herself standing in the house she’d once lived in. In an instant a life flashed before her eyes. Momentarily situated in the past and present.

Memories of Him and Her, secrets, a box of letters. This experience was the impulse to create her first solo show with director Rowan Tolley.



The show starts at 8pm and tickets are €12, bookings on (071) 9855833 or www.theglenscentre.com

