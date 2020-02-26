Planning permission for new pharmacy in Ballinamore appealed to An Bord Pleanala

Planning permission granted by Leitrim County Council last month for a single storey pharmacy at the Rock Quarter, Ballinamore has been appealed to An Bord Pleanala.

Remcoll2 Ltd had received conditional planning permission for the development despite six submissions on the application. But the decision has been appealed to An Bord Pleanala and the case is due to be decided by June 15 this year.

The appeal was lodged by Ciaran Smyth, High St, Ballinamore.

