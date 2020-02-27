Sad passing of Mary Mostyn

The death has taken place of local Carrick-on-Shannon woman Mary Mostyn.

In a Facebook post Drumsna CCE paid tribute to here saying "It is with great sadness that we learned of the death of one of our treasured members, Mary Mostyn.

"A wonderful ambassador for traditional music, song and dance. To her husband, Brian, her children, grandchildren, her extended family and her musical family, we offer our condolences.

"If there was no music, song and dance in Heaven before this, there certainly is now. Thank you for the music, Mary.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam."