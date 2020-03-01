Guilty plea entered before Carrick-on-Shannon Circuit Court for restraining liberty

Joseph Farrell, no fixed abode, Carrick-on-Shannon was arraigned on a charge of false imprisonment at Summerhill, Carrick-on-Shannon on April 15, 2018 when he appeared before Carrick-on-Shannon Circuit Court last week.

Mr Farrell entered a plea of guilty in relation to the charge that he took or detained and/or otherwise restricted the personal liberty of another person.

An order was made by Judge John Alymer for an updated probation report with legal aid extended to cover a psychiatric report.

Matters were adjourned until the June 23 sitting of Carrick-on-Shannon Circuit Court.