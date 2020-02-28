Road safety alert issued for Leitrim ahead of Storm Jorge

The Road Safety Authority (RSA), is asking road users to exercise caution while using the roads over the next few days and the weekend as Met Eireann has issued Orange and Yellow weather warnings for strong winds and heavy rain.

Met Eireann has issued an Orange Wind weather warning for Clare, Galway Kerry and Mayo from 6am Saturday 29 February to 3am Sunday 1 March and for Donegal, Leitrim and Sligo from 12pm Saturday to 3am on Sunday. Some severe winds expected during Saturday associated with Storm Jorge (Hor-hay).

Southwest quickly veering west and later northwest will reach mean speeds of 65 to 80km/h with gusts of 110 to 130km/h, possibly higher in very exposed areas with an elevated risk of coastal flooding.