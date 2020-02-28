Ballinamore woman finds her match on First Dates Ireland
Ballinamore woman meets her match on First Dates
There were a few successful matches on Firest Sates Ireland on RTE2 last night but it was Hilary and Alan who won the hearts of the nation!
64-year-old Hilary Farrelly from Ballinamore said she was taking a risk looking for a partner on the TV programme, but she was blown away from the first moment she saw 71-year-old Alan.
The pair hit it off instantly and had a wonderful date laughing and joking. The show went on to tell us that the pair have been an numerous dates - a real successful love story.
Best of luck to them both.
When you find your friend after you thought they went home hours ago #FirstDatesIrl #LucozadeZero #ZeroSugarsGiven pic.twitter.com/7WaUNo8i8T— Lucozade Ireland (@LucozadeIreland) February 27, 2020
We are LOVING the vibes coming from Hilary & Alan Things are heating up and it's another match #FirstDatesIrl #LucozadeZero #ZeroSugarsGiven pic.twitter.com/54kDtvGXYw— Lucozade Ireland (@LucozadeIreland) February 27, 2020
