Ballinamore woman finds her match on First Dates Ireland

There were a few successful matches on Firest Sates Ireland on RTE2 last night but it was Hilary and Alan who won the hearts of the nation!

64-year-old Hilary Farrelly from Ballinamore said she was taking a risk looking for a partner on the TV programme, but she was blown away from the first moment she saw 71-year-old Alan.

The pair hit it off instantly and had a wonderful date laughing and joking. The show went on to tell us that the pair have been an numerous dates - a real successful love story.

Best of luck to them both.