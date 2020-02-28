20mm drop in flood waters but Leitrim County Council is preparing for arrival of #StormJorge

Leitrim County Council’s Emergency Management Team have met again today, Friday, February 28, regarding the ongoing situation with water levels on the River Shannon.

Favourable weather conditions over the past two days has resulted in a slight drop of 20mm in the water level being noted this morning.

"We continue to provide support to local communities in vulnerable low lying areas through the provision of sand bags and pumps as the situation demands. Pumping of flood waters is continuing at both Leitrim Village and Carrick-on-Shannon to maintain water levels at these locations and this will continue through the weekend," noted a spokesperson for the council.

"To facilitate pedestrian access to homes and businesses, a raised pedestrian walkway has been erected at St Patrick's Park, Carrick-on-Shannon. A raised pedestrian walkway will be erected today on the R284 Keadue road in Leitrim Village. Motorists should note that and while there is flooding on the road at both of these locations, the roads remain open and are they are passable with due care and attention. Our colleagues in Longford County Council have advised that they have closed the Carrigallen to Moyne road due to flooding at Drumury.

"We are in contact today with the National Directorate for Fire & Emergency Management Crisis Management Team as they continue to monitor the Storm Jorge weather system as it develops over the next number of hours. A status yellow rainfall warning is currently in effect for Co Leitrim until 23:59 on Saturday night, with rainfall amounts for this area anticipated to be in the region of 20-30 mm. A status orange wind warning comes into effect for County Leitrim from midday tomorrow, Saturday 29th February, until 3am on Sunday.

"Leitrim County Council Emergency Management team will meet over the weekend to monitor and assess the situation and take appropriate action as required. Leitrim County Council crews will be on standby to respond to any emergency that may arise over this period. We advise motorists to exercise extreme caution if driving on the roads during this storm. Drive with due care and attention being mindful of flooding or other debris that may be blown onto roads."