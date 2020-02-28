IFA president appeals to farm families to be careful during stormy conditions this weekend

IFA president, Tim Cullinan, today, Friday, February 28 asked farm families to be especially careful when carrying out necessary farmyard work during the very stormy conditions predicted across the country this weekend.

He said the dangers during stormy conditions multiply around farmyards, with older and younger family members most at risk of being injured from falling debris or swinging gates.

Mr Cullinan said the severe conditions also increased the work pressure on farms and families without electricity or other utilities. He said they appreciated efforts that repair crews made in these circumstances.