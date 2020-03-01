Sun and rain for March 1 in Leitrim

Today is the first of March and we have a cold, breezy start with last night's frost clearing.

A mix of sunny spells and showers on Sunday with some of the showers wintry over high ground. The showers most frequent in the west during the morning spreading to all areas through the afternoon.

Afternoon maximums only 6 to 7 degrees, in brisk westerly winds, strong on coasts.

Tonight will be cold with a mix of scattered showers and long clear spells. The showers most frequent in the west where some will be wintry on higher ground. Remaining mostly dry further east. Minimum temperatures minus 2 to plus 1 degrees, coldest in the east with a widespread frost. Winds moderate southwesterly.

