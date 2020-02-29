Deaths in Leitrim, February 29, 2020

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

Mary Mostyn (née Coonan), Sroankeeragh, Carrick-on-Shannon, Roscommon / Crettyard, Laois

The death has occurred of Mary Mostyn (née Coonan), Sroankeeragh, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Roscommon, and formerly Dromagh, Crettyard, Co. Laois, peacefully, at North West Hospice Sligo on Wednesday 26th February 2020, surrounded by her loving family, following an illness bravely borne. Sadly missed by her husband Brian, children Linda, Denise and Colin, sons-in-law Paddy and Tomas, daughter-in-law Amy, beloved grandchildren, Charlie, Harvey, Jarlath and Senan, brothers John and Martin, sisters Anastasia and Josephine, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, dear students and friends at Carrick Trad and Carrick AC, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

Removal on Saturday morning to St. Michael’s Church, Drumlion (N41 HD26), arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am. Cremation afterwards at Lakelands Crematorium, Dublin Road, Cavan. (H12 RF78). Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to North West Hospice Sligo c/o Dermot Foley, Foley’s Funeral Directors, Kilmore.



Pat Mc Nulty, Tawley, Leitrim / Mountcharles, Donegal

Leicester, England at the Sheil Hospital, Ballyshannon. Sadly missed by his loving wife Kathleen, daughter Winifred, son-in-law, Larry Masterson, grandson Patrick Masterson, sister Nora Foster (Tawly), sister-in-law Margaret Gallagher and all his relatives and friends. Reposing at Mc Gloin's Funeral Home, Chapel Rd, Cliffoney on Saturday evening (29/02) from 5.30pm with removal at 7.30pm to arrive at St. Aidan's Church, Kinlough at 8.30pm. Funeral Mass on Sunday (01/03) at 11am. Burial afterwards in Finner Cemetery, Bundoran. Donations, if desired, to the Sheil Hospital Comfort Fund c/o Mc Gloin Funeral Directors.

Patrick Denning, Killea, Kiltyclogher, Leitrim

The death has occurred of Patrick Denning London and formerly of Killea Kiltyclogher Co Leitrim R.I.P. Brother of William and Francis (London) and predeceased by his brothers James (Killea Kiltyclogher) and John (Tullyhill Sligo). Funeral Mass this Saturday in St Patrick's Church, Kiltyclogher at 12 noon followed by burial of ashes in adjoining cemetery.

Kieran Molloy, New Line Road and Druids Lane, Elphin, Roscommon / Westmeath

In his 91st year. Peacefully, surrounded by his family at North West Hospice, Sligo. Husband of the late Marion (nee Fahy), son of the late Delia and Peter (Ballinahown) and brother of the late Joe, Edward and Kathleen. Sadly missed by his daughters Caroline, Regina and Teresa, sons Noel and Kieran, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, brothers Peter, Matt, John, Paul, Paddy, Tom and Michael, sisters Mary Ann, Eileen, Frances, Annette and Martina, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren, great-granchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Removal at 7pm to St. Patrick’s Church, Elphin on Saturday 29th. Funeral Mass on Saturday (29th Feb.) at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Bridie Denneny (née Smilh), Kilcogy Lr., Kilcogy, Cavan / Longford

Bridie died, peacefully, at The General Hospital, Cavan, surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her sister Peggy (Leddy). Sadly missed by her husband Oliver, daughters Olive (Tierney), Yvonne (Wauchope), Annemaire (O'Shannon), son Dermot, brothers Seamus and Martin, grandchildren, sons-in-law, sister-in-law Kitty, brothers-law, sisters-in-law, the nurses and carers from The Lisdarn Unit, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing at The McMahon Funeral Home, Farnham Rd., Cavan, on Saturday evening from 3pm until 5pm for family, carers and close friends. Removal arriving to Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Mullahoran, at 6pm. Funeral Mass on Sunday at 10am. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Friends of The Lisdarn Unit Cavan c/o the undertaker or any family member.

Margaret Ann (Peggy) Keane (née O'Connor), 9 East Rock, Ballyshannon, Donegal



Margaret Ann ( Peggy) Keane (nee O'Connor) 9 East Rock, Ballyshannon, Co Donegal. Peacefully, at Sligo University Hospital. Much loved mother of Patricia and Garry. Reposing at the Pastoral Centre at Our Lady Star of the Sea Church, Bundoran, on Sunday from 2pm until 6pm, everyone is welcome to meet the family during these times. Requiem on Monday at 11am in Saint Joseph's Church, The Rock, followed by private family cremation at Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan. Donations to Shout Oncology Unit, Sligo University Hospital Trust c/o Patsy McCauley Funeral Directors, Belleek.

Very deeply regretted by her loving daughter, son, daughter-in-law Alison, grandchildren Molly, Eddie and Tom, brother Patrick, sister Mary nephews, nieces and entire family circle.

James McConnell, Macken, Kinawley, Fermanagh



James McConnell, Macken, Co. Fermanagh, 27 February 2020, peacefully, loving husband of late Madge and dear father of Marie, Clare & Malachy. Funeral Mass on Saturday at 11 am at St Naile’s Church, Kinawley followed by burial in adjoining cemetery. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing daughters, son, sister-in-law Bridie, daughter-in-law Jennifer, grandchildren Meadhbh & James, nephews, nieces & extended family circle. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Marie Curie.

May they all rest in peace.