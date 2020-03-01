Deaths in Leitrim, Sunday, March 1, 2020

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

Pat Mc Nulty, Tawley, Leitrim / Mountcharles, Donegal

Leicester, England at the Sheil Hospital, Ballyshannon. Sadly missed by his loving wife Kathleen, daughter Winifred, son-in-law, Larry Masterson, grandson Patrick Masterson, sister Nora Foster (Tawly), sister-in-law Margaret Gallagher and all his relatives and friends. Funeral Mass on Sunday (01/03) at 11am in St. Aidan's Church, Kinlough. Burial afterwards in Finner Cemetery, Bundoran. Donations, if desired, to the Sheil Hospital Comfort Fund c/o Mc Gloin Funeral Directors.

Bridie Denneny (née Smilh), Kilcogy Lr., Kilcogy, Cavan / Longford

Bridie died, peacefully, at The General Hospital, Cavan, surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her sister Peggy (Leddy). Sadly missed by her husband Oliver, daughters Olive (Tierney), Yvonne (Wauchope), Annemaire (O'Shannon), son Dermot, brothers Seamus and Martin, grandchildren, sons-in-law, sister-in-law Kitty, brothers-law, sisters-in-law, the nurses and carers from The Lisdarn Unit, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Funeral Mass on Sunday at 10am at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Mullahoran. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Friends of The Lisdarn Unit Cavan c/o the undertaker or any family member.

Margaret Ann (Peggy) Keane (née O'Connor), 9 East Rock, Ballyshannon, Donegal

Margaret Ann ( Peggy) Keane (nee O'Connor) 9 East Rock, Ballyshannon, Co Donegal. Peacefully, at Sligo University Hospital. Much loved mother of Patricia and Garry. Reposing at the Pastoral Centre at Our Lady Star of the Sea Church, Bundoran, on Sunday from 2pm until 6pm, everyone is welcome to meet the family during these times. Requiem on Monday at 11am in Saint Joseph's Church, The Rock, followed by private family cremation at Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan. Donations to Shout Oncology Unit, Sligo University Hospital Trust c/o Patsy McCauley Funeral Directors, Belleek.

Very deeply regretted by her loving daughter, son, daughter-in-law Alison, grandchildren Molly, Eddie and Tom, brother Patrick, sister Mary nephews, nieces and entire family circle.

May they all rest in peace.