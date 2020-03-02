Emergency meeting for Carrick Carnival

Do you want Carrick Carnival to return this year?

If so, you better attend the emergency meeting to be held on Tuesday March 3r at 7.30pm in the The Landmark Hotel.

All businesses, community groups, sports clubs, dance schools, musicians, or anyone who wants to get involved should attend.

Please come along and show support. Have you ever had an idea for an event that you think should be in Carrick Carnival, or something that could be done differently? If you have any new ideas or ways to re-vamp existing events we need to hear from you - please come along - TELL YOUR FRIENDS!

