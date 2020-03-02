Video: Sinn Féin rallies in Cavan and Galway postponed due to Coronavirus

Sinn Féin were due to host a public rally in Cavan tonight, March 2 and in Galway on March 6. Both of the events have been posponed by party leader Mary Lou mcDonald who is self-isolating after her children's school was closed due to a case of the coronavirus.

Mary Lou McDonald was due to attend the rally in the Hotel Kilmore, Cavan Town tonight along with Deputy First Minister of Northern Ireland Michelle O'Neill, Cavan-Monaghan TD Matt Carthy and the party's spokesperson on finance, Pearse Doherty, as well as newly elected local Dáil representative Pauline Tully.

The rallies are expected to be held at a later date.

Watch the party leader here: