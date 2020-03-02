New restaurant in Carrick-on-Shannon opens this week

Carrick-on-Shannon’s newest restaurant will open it’s doors this Wednesday, March 4.

The Red Bank Restaurant is located in the building which was formally home to St. George’s Terrace restaurant.

Head Chef Michelle McGowan is a multi-award winning chef with a wealth of experience, who has a huge passion for using locally sourced quality seasonal ingredients in her dishes and she has created some fabulous casual dining menus. Michelle’s vision is to create hearty dishes to cater for all tastes and dietary requirements, whilst offering value and a unique relaxed dining experience in cosy and comfortable surroundings.

The menus cater for all diners with an extensive vegetarain and vegan menu.

