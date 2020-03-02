Death of former Councillor, Senator and MEP, Farrell McElgunn

Warm tributes were paid by members of Leitrim County Council to the late Farrell McElgunn, Carrick-on-Shannon, who passed away today, Monday, March 2, aged 88.

The former Fianna Fáil County Councillor, Senator and MEP was fondly remembered by his colleagues when the news came through at the meeting of Leitrim County Council in Aras an Chontae today.

An emotional Cllr Sean McGowan informed the meeting of his passing and described Mr McElgunn as "one of those true gentlemen." He offered his sincere sympathy to his family on their sad loss.

Cllr Mary Bohan, another former colleague of Farrell's, said she was very saddened to hear the news.

"I came onto the Council in 1979, a very naive new councillor but Farrell was so good to me, he really took me under his wing. He was very genuine, you are talking about someone with the highest integrity," she said.

"He was absolutely committed to public life and public service. He served as an MEP for a time and also served in the Seanad so he was very highly regarded by everybody of all political persuasions," Cllr Bohan added.

"He gave tremendous service to the people of Leitrim and the Carrick-on-Shannon electoral area," she said.

Cllr Finola Armstrong-McGuire said Farrell taught in the Rosary High School, Presentation Brothers and Marymount College in Carrick-on-Shannon where he was Vice Principal.

She said when she came onto the Council he was one of the first people to wish her well and she knew it was genuine.

Cllrs Paddy Farrell and Gerry Dolan also offered their condolences while Cllr Des Guckian, a former student of his, described Farrell as a "fear mór Gaeilge agus náisiúnach."

Cathaoirleach Enda McGloin was also a student of Farrell's and described him as a very fine gentleman.

"He was appointed by the Taoiseach to the Seanad at that time and not too many people got that honour so he was obviously recognised as someone of ability."

Lar Power, Chief Executive, passed on his condolences to the McElgunn family on behalf of the staff of Leitrim County Council.

A native of Belturbet, Co Cavan, Farrell was predeceased by his wife Mary (nee Duignan) in October 2006. He is survived by his children Máire, Róisín, Liam (a former County Councillor), Bríd, Fergal and Ronan.

May he Rest In Peace.