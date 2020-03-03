People on trolleys rise in Cavan and drop in Sligo hospitals

The number of people on trolleys in Cavan General Hospital last month was at its highest level in seven years.

INMO figures reveal 227 people were treated on trolleys in February, up almost 140% on the same month last year when 95 people were recorded.

In Sligo University Hospital the drop was significant from 460 in February 2019 to 290 last month.

Sligo Hospital was the only health famility in the region to see a drop in trolley numbers.

