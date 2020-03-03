Leitrim Joint Policing Committee on Wednesday night in The Bush Hotel

A public meeting of the Leitrim Joint Policing Committee will take place on Wednesday, 4 March at 7pm in The Bush Hotel, Carrick-on-Shannon.

The Joint Policing Committee was established under the Garda Síochána Act, 2005. The Membership of the JPC includes Elected Members of Leitrim County Council, Oireachtas Members, Garda Representatives, Community Representatives and officials from Leitrim County Council. The function of the Committee is to serve as a forum for consultations, discussions and recommendations on matters affecting the policing of the local authority’s administrative area.

Members of the public have the right to attend the meeting and to have their views heard. But please be aware any questions concerning the policing of County Leitrim must have previously been submitted in writing.