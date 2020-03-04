A cold start and some isolated showers on the way for the North West of Ireland

Leitrim Observer Reporter

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

Sunshine and showers for the weekend

There will be sunny spells and showers today

Variable cloud today with isolated showers along northwestern coasts. Highest temperatures of 7 or 8 degrees with light variable or northerly breezes.

TONIGHT
A cold, clear night with just the odd wintry shower. Lowest temperatures of -3 to 0 degrees with widespread frost and icy stretches. Winds will be light variable or northerly with some mist patches.