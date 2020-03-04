A cold start and some isolated showers on the way for the North West of Ireland
There will be sunny spells and showers today
Variable cloud today with isolated showers along northwestern coasts. Highest temperatures of 7 or 8 degrees with light variable or northerly breezes.
TONIGHT
A cold, clear night with just the odd wintry shower. Lowest temperatures of -3 to 0 degrees with widespread frost and icy stretches. Winds will be light variable or northerly with some mist patches.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on