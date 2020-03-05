All Flybe flights have been cancelled at Knock airport

Ireland West Airport Knock has released a statement this morning in relation to airline company Flybe.

Management stated "We regret to announce that all Flybe flights have been cancelled after the airline entered administration this morning. Any passengers booked with Flybe who have not yet started their journey should not travel to the airport unless they have arranged an alternative flight with another airline.

"Please visit www.flybe.com to read the Flybe statement and advice for passengers with existing bookings.

"We regret the loss of Flybe, which has played an important role over the last ten years in providing important access to the West of Ireland with flights to and from Birmingham, Edinburgh and Manchester and our thoughts are with Flybe staff whose jobs have been affected by today’s news.

"Access to the North West of England and the Midlands region will continue to be provided by Ryanair through their year round services to Liverpool and East-Midlands Nottingham.

"The airport will continue to seek alternative airline carriers to operate these services."