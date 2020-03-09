Deaths in Leitrim - Monday, March 9, 2020

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

Michael O'Reilly, Ernehill, Belturbet, Cavan



Michael O'Reilly (Mickey), Tarabridge House, Ernehill, Belturbet, Co. Cavan, peacefully, in the loving care of his family and staff of Cavan General Hospital, Sunday 8th March 2020. Predeceased by his sister Winnie Powell, Lisburn. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his beloved wife Josie, daughters Valerie (Kellegher), Barbara (Fortune), Michelle (Beatty), Attracta (Brady) and Joyce (McDonald), grandchildren Carol, Laura, Darren, Kate, Ciara, Shane, Evaan, Gemma, Aaron and Dillon, brother Paddy, sisters Alva, Dympna and Angela, sons-in-law Tomas, Aidan, Declan, Colin and Seamus, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Remains will be reposing at his residence (H14 AW68) today, Monday, 9th March, from 1pm until 4pm with removal of remains at 7.30pm to arrive at The Church of the Immaculate Conception, Belturbet, for 8pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 12 noon with burial afterwards in St. Aidan’s Cemetery, Butlersbridge. House private at all other times please. Family flowers only, donations in lieu if so desired, to Medical Two, Cavan General Hospital c/o of Mark Lawlor Funeral Director or any family member.

Patrick (Patsy) Cassidy, Ballyshannon, Donegal



Patrick Cassidy, known as Patsy, of Cassidy Electrial, Main Street, Ballyshannon and formerly of Tievedooley, Inver, Co. Donegal. Peacefully, at Letterkenny University Hospital. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Angela, sons Noel (Ann) Letterkenny, Gearld (Inger) Mountcharles, Martin (Joan) Ballintra, Thomas (Helen) Rathmore, Edmund (Marina) Letterkenny, Sean (Vera) Ballyshannon, Ciaran (Jane) Ballyshannon and daughter Evelyn (Anthony) Rossmore, his grandchildren, great-grandchilden, nieces and nephews, brother in law Tom Maguire and wider family circle. Reposing at his residence on Monday, 9th March, from 12 noon until 8pm. Mass of the Resurrection on Tuesday, 10th March, at 12 noon in St. Patrick’s Church, Ballyshannon, with interment afterwards in the Abbey Assaroe Cemetery. Family time on the morning of the funeral, please. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if so desired, to the Irish Heart Foundation c/o Patrick McKenna Funeral Directors, Ballyshannon or any family member.

Mark Reilly, Berinagh, Moyne, Longford



Mark died, peacefully, at Autumn Lodge, St Joseph's Hospital, Longford. Predeceased by parents Peter and Annie and his brother Frank. Deeply regretted by his sisters Mary Comerford (Maynooth), Anne Farrell (Moyne) and Teresa Nolan (Dublin), brother Peter (Crott), brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, neighbours and friends. Arriving to St Francis Church, Moyne, this Monday evening at 6pm, Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 11am with burial afterwardsin Legga Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to St Joseph's Hospital Comfort Fund c/o Peter Dillon Funeral Director or any family member.

May they Rest in Peace.