Outpatient and other appointments at Sligo University Hospital not impacted by visiting restrictions

Management at Sligo University Hospital would like to advise that Outpatient, X-ray and other scheduled appointments and procedures are going ahead as usual.

Grainne McCann, Hospital Manager said, “On Friday all the hospitals in the Saolta Group introduced visiting restrictions and that includes Sligo University Hospital. However, the services at the hospital are not impacted and all clinics/procedures are running as normal. This will be reviewed on an ongoing basis.

“We will contact patients by phone if we need to postpone their appointment. Patients do not need to call the hospital to check if their appointment is going ahead.

“My advice to the public is to please attend your scheduled appointments as usual. However, we would request that people do not come to the hospital to visit patients on the wards or if people are attending appointments that they do not visit patients after their appointment.

"The visiting restrictions continue apart from end of life situations and other exceptional cases for example, birthing partners for women in labour and parents of children in the NICU or Paediatric Ward.

“We would like to thank members of the public for their co-operation.”