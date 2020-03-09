23 patients on trolleys in Sligo University Hospital today

The worst-hit hospitals today are:

23 patients are waiting on trolleys in Sligo University Hospital today, Monday, March 9.

Sligo is one of the hospitals with the most patients on trolleys today along with Letterkenny and St vincent's Hospital.

There are three patients on trolleys in Cavan General Hospital today.

Every morning at 8am, INMO members count how many patients are waiting in the Emergency Department for a bed and how many are waiting in wards elsewhere in the hospital.



The INMO Trolley Watch counts the number of patients who have been admitted to acute hospitals, but who are waiting for a free bed. These patients are often being treated on trolleys in corridors, but they may also be on chairs, in waiting rooms, or simply wherever there’s space. The INMO started Trolley Watch in 2004.

Also read: Outpatient and other appointments at Sligo University Hospital not impacted by visiting restrictions