Sligo St Patrick's Day parade cancelled

Sligo is the latest to cancel their St Patrick's Day parade due to the Coronavirus.

There has been no decision made on parades in Leitrim, but it is understood meetings will be held today or tomorrow in each town to make the final call.

Dublin, Cork, Mallow, Greystones, Maynooth, Newbridge and many more have announced their parades as cancelled.

“The health and well-being of our community is our first priority and having reviewed the guidelines from the HSE and the uncertainty surrounding the Covid-19, the committee feel it is appropriate to cancel this years event,” Finbarr Filan, the chairperson of Sligo’s St Patrick’s Day committee, said in a statement today.

Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald has said she thinks it’s “inevitable” that the parade in Dublin will not go ahead.

No official decision has yet been made on the March 17 festivities but Health Minister Simon Harris said this morning that clarity on this should be expected within 48 hours.

