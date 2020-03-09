St Patrick's Day parades cancelled across Ireland due to Coronavirus fears

St.Patrick's day parades have been cancelled across Ireland amid concerns about the Coronavirus outbreak in Ireland.

The most recent cancellation is the Dublin parade, but cancellations and postponements have also been reported for parades in parts of Cork, Sligo, Tipperary, Laois, Kerry and Kildare.

Health authorities have released a set of guidelines in order for people to be protected from the Coronavirus. These guidelines have been reviewed and considered by the organisations of the above parades in order to make an educated and safe decision as the health and welfare of citizens becomes top priority.