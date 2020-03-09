Illness Benefit will be increased as part of €2.4bn income Covid-19 support measures

The Government has committed €2.4 billion for income support as part of a package of measures announced today, Monday, March 9, in the latest response to Covid-19 (coronavirus).

The main elements agreed today include:

- Waiving the requirement for six waiting days for sick pay in respect of medically certified cases of self-isolation in accordance with public health guidelines;

- The removal of the means test requirement for Supplementary Welfare Allowance in respect of medically certified cases of self-isolation;

- To contain the transmission of Covid-19, the personal rate of Illness Benefit will be increased from €203 per week to €305 per week for a maximum period of two weeks of medically certified self-isolation, or for the duration of a person’s medically-certified absence from work due to Covid-19 diagnoses;

- Self-employed people will be entitled to receive either illness benefit or non-means tested supplementary welfare allowance.